Jet2 have axed this route from Leeds Bradford Airport

Budget airline Jet2 have axed one of their 58 destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport.

They will no longer operate the ski route to Turin in Italy next winter as the service has been discontinued after just one season.

Turin was first announced as a new destination in summer 2018 with the first flight, which gave skiers and snowboarders access to the Italian Alps, departing that December.

At the time, Jet2 stated that they expected the fifth of their ski routes from Leeds Bradford to be 'enormously popular' and committed to offering Saturday morning departures to maximise time on the slopes.

Jet2 is the only airline that operates ski flights from Leeds Bradford and also flies to Geneva, Andorra, Grenoble and Salzburg during the winter season.

Snowsports fans could use Turin Airport as a gateway to the Milky Way piste area and resorts such as Cervinia, Courmayeur, Vars, Le Corbier, Sestriere and Pila. The region also hosted the 2006 Winter Olympics.

It's not clear why the destination failed to attract passengers.

A spokesperson said:

“Jet2.com is the largest ski operator out of Leeds Bradford Airport, with over 70,000 seats on sale to four ski destinations. We are always reviewing our programme and as part of that we have taken the decision to stop operating ski services to Turin from Leeds Bradford.”