Joe Litchfield. (Pic credit: Scott Merrylees)

Joe Litchfield made his Olympic debut on July 25 in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay and will be swimming for Team GB again on July 28 at 12:09pm, but how did he get here?

Two brothers, one sport

The 23-year-old athletic swimmer has an older brother, Max, who is also competing in the Olympics.

The two are only the third brothers in British history to represent Team GB at the same Olympics, after Albert and John Dicken in 1920 and twin brothers, Bert and Jack Wardrop in 1952.

They were brought up around sport as their father is former professional football player, Peter Litchfield, a former goalkeeper for Bradford City and Scunthorpe United.

Medals

Joe secured his first medals during the 2019 British Championships in Glasgow, where he won bronze in the 200m individual medley and silver in the 100m backstroke.

He went on to win silver and gold in the British Swimming Selection Trials earlier this year in the 200m individual medley and 100m backstroke respectively.

The Loughborough National Centre swimmer also secured three gold medals and one silver at the European Championships in Budapest this year.

How to watch Joe swim for Team GB?