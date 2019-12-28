Joe Root and 'Miracle of Headingley 2019' star named in New Year Honours

England Cricket Test captain Joe Root and the man behind the 'Miracle of Headingley 2019' are among those named in the New Year Honours list.

Yorkshire Country cricketer Root, who was born in Sheffield and learned his trade at Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club, has been awarded an MBE for services to cricket.

Root, who was part of the England squad that won the 2019 Cricket World Cup, made his debut for England in the 2012 Test series in India.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been awarded an OBE for services to cricket after he grabbed the headlines during an incredible summer.

Stokes’ match-winning 135 not out against Australia in the third Ashes Test in August at Headingley - with a little help from Jack Leach - inspired one of the greatest wins in England’s history and was hailed as 'The Miracle of Headingley.'

Stokes' heroics at Headingley came after he scored an unbeaten 84 as England became world champions with victory over New Zealand in July.

England limited overs cricket captain Eoin Morgan, who captained the team to World Cup glory, has been made a CBE while wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, England's top run-scorer in the tournament, was given an MBE.

BBC presenter and former gymnast Gabby Logan has been awarded an MBE for services to sports broadcasting and to the promotion of women in sport.

Leeds born Mrs Logan, the daughter of former Leeds United player Terry Yorath, was named as Leeds Trinity University’s first ever chancellor in 2012 and stepped down from the role in 2018.

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain has been awarded an MBE for services to Broadcasting and to the Culinary Arts.

Ms Hussain lived in Leeds when she won the bake off in 2015.