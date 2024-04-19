John Chege, from Bradford, was reported missing on Tuesday evening (Apr 16) and officers from West Yorkshire Police were growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

Extensive searches were carried out in an attempt to find him safe, while the force also issued CCTV images in the hope a member of public may have seen him.

John was wearing a blue suit, blue button shirt, brown smart shoes and a blue coat which is believed to have a Mercedes logo when he went missing.

Police had searched a number of areas while looking for him, including Judy Woods in Bradford.

The force said: “Police investigating the disappearance of John Chege have found the body of a man. The body was found at just after 3pm on Thursday (Apr 18) in a wooded area close to Station Road in Wyke, Bradford.