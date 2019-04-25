A heartbroken Doncaster woman has issued a plea for the return of her three pet goats after they were stolen in an overnight raid.

The trio of pygmy goats were snatched from Jade Marsh’s home in Cawdor Street, Bentley, last night – and she is prepared to pay to get the animals back home.

The goats were stolen overnight from a home in Doncaster.

She said: “We’re prepared to do anything to get them back. They are treasured family pets and we’re absolutely devastated.”

READ MORE: Huge terrapin spotted in Doncaster lake days after piranha alert

Mrs Marsh says that the three goats – Elliot, Eugene and Henry – are therapy pets for her autistic sister Caitlin, 16, who has been left in floods of tears by the theft of the animals.

“She is distraught and can’t stop crying,” she said. “She is autistic and struggles at interacting with people and going out so the goats are a lifeline for her.”

The goats were taken from a house in Cawdor Street, Bentley.

Mrs Marsh said that she had gone out to feed the goats, which are about 18 weeks old, at about 9pm last night and when she went out to tend to them at 6am this morning, discovered that they were missing.

READ MORE: Facebook plea over two pet lambs stolen in Doncaster

She says the thieves smashed a fence panel to take the goats from her back garden, which backs onto nearby allotments.

“We’ve only had them a month, they are still only babies so there’s no way they could have escaped or anything like that.

Mrs Marsh is prepared to pay to get the goats back home.

“It was someone who knew what they were after and what they were looking for.”

READ MORE: Facebook plea to find owner of Doncaster dog lost five years ago after it turns up 70 miles away

Each goat is worth £175 – and she had only being looking after the animals for just over a month.

She has scoured nearby streets for the trio and is now hoping that the thieves will find it in their hearts to return the goats.

“I’m prepared to pay to get them back,” she added.

“Or whoever has them can return them to the garden – no questions asked, no police involvement or any of that.”

“We just want them home. They need specialist care and looking after and we just want to get them back to where they need to be.”

Anyone with information can contact Mrs Marsh on 07874045791.