Just one month left for lucky £1m lotto winner from Yorkshire to claim ticket

The clock is ticking for a mystery local lottery winner in the East Riding of Yorkshire who has just a month left to claim an amazing Lotto prize worth £1,000,000.

The winning ticket was bought in East Yorkshire for the Lotto draw on March 6th 2019.

Winning numbers on that date were 2, 12, 15, 43, 46, 53 and the bonus ball was 17.

The missing winner matched five main numbers and the bonus ball to win the prize.

The lucky ticket-holder only has until 2 September 2019 to make their claim.

With just a month to go National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets one last time for the chance to claim this life-changing prize.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money. We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing Lotto ticket could be hiding.

This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.