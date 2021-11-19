Justin Bieber will be performing in Sheffield as part of his Justice World Tour in 2023. (Pic credit: Theo Wargo / 2021 Getty Images)

Justin Bieber will tour five continents and travel to more than 20 countries during his tour from May 2022 to March 2023.

The tour will be promoted by AEG Presents and it is Justin’s first international tour since his Purpose World Tour in 2016/17, where he played in front of 2.7 million fans across the globe.

The much-anticipated Justice World Tour will arrive in the UK in February 2023 and Justin Bieber will be performing in cities such as Glasgow, Aberdeen, London, Birmingham, Manchester and Sheffield.

When will Justin Bieber be performing in Sheffield?

He will be playing at the Utilita Arena on February 26, 2023.

The concert will begin at 8pm.

The tour is named after his most recent successful album Justice, which was released in March 2021 and includes hit songs such as ‘Holy’ featuring Chance the Rapper and his most recent single ‘Ghost’.

How can I buy tickets to the Justice World Tour?

The tickets went live on November 19 at 10am and a limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available, which include reserved seats, custom merchandise and many more perks.

The general ticket prices vary depending on where in the arena you choose to sit.