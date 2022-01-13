Kevin Sinfield honoured with OBE by Prince William for his MND fundraising efforts for friend Rob Burrow

And yesterday Leeds Rhinos’ former captain Kevin Sinfield was honoured with an OBE at an investiture at Windsor Castle hosted by the Duke of Cambridge.

Mr Sinfield has raised over £4m for motor neurone disease (MND) research and treatment since Mr Burrow’s diagnosis with the life-limiting condition in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Leeds and England captain helped raise more than £2M from a gruelling 101-mile run from the home of his current club, Leicester Tigers, to Headingley in November - the equivalent of almost four marathons completed without sleep inside 24 hours.

Former rugby league footballer and Motor Neurone Disease fundraiser Kevin Sinfield, with his wife Jayne Sinfield, after he received an OBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle

Speaking after his investiture, he said: “I think to be able to keep MND in the spotlight and continue to give it the awareness it deserves has been really special, so I’m delighted to be here to accept the honour on behalf of the whole of rugby league and MND community.

“Rob’s story and his courage and his bravery has really inspired people, and whilst he’s willing to fight like he is, as a former teammate and a friend it’s really important, like we did on the rugby field, we stick together now.

“It’s lovely to be recognised myself but there’s been so many other people involved.”

Other celebrities honoured at yesterday’s investiture included fashion designer Sir Paul Smith. Sir Paul said a “love of life” and seeing his creations enjoyed by others keeps him going as he joined a prestigious order in recognition of his work.

The designer was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by the Duke of Cambridge.

Dressed in one of his trademark tailored suits, Sir Paul said: “This is really special because of the limited number of people who receive it, it’s also very much about longevity - you’ve been consistently contributing to society, employment, exports, and (have) enthusiasm and energy for young people.”