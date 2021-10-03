Kind-hearted stranger who helped panicked Yorkshire boy return home on train would've "done it for anyone"

Sian De Luca, owner of LaLas boutique, Bingley

Donna Harrison, 36, told the YEP that her 16-year-old son Cameron Thompson was waiting for his train home from his college in Saltaire to Pudsey when he noticed his phone battery had run out - leaving him unable to access the ticket.

He had left his wallet at home in a rush and panicked as he got on the train.

Cameron explained to the train conductor that he had no money or way of getting on his phone.

To his credit, the train conductor was "fine" with his explanation, Donna told the YEP.

However, the conductor couldn't guarantee his colleagues would be the same when Cameron was due to change trains at Leeds Station.

While the conversation was taking place, a generous woman overheard Cameron speaking.

She offered to give Cameron enough money to buy a train ticket and said she hoped "someone would do the same for her son".

Cameron's mum Donna was astounded by the act of kindness.

The YEP can now reveal that Sian De Luca, 43, owner of Lala's boutique in Bingley, was the stranger who helped Cameron.

Speaking to the YEP, she said she "would've done it for anyone".

Sian said she had two sons of her own and was thrilled that he got home safely.

She explained: "I was travelling to Leeds with my youngest son to meet my oldest for dinner in Leeds.

"The boy behind me was trying to explain to the conductor that his ticket was on his phone and his battery had died, however he needed to get another train from Leeds back home to Pudsey.

"I turned round to help him, that was all.

"The conductor was nice about it but wasn’t sure if they would be on the next train.

"The boy's face was shear panic.

"I then got talking to him about his first week at a new college, not knowing anyone, how he was only 16."

Sian asked Cameron how much his fare was.

She added: "I gave him £7.10 to cover it as he had no money on him and obviously couldn’t ring his mum for help so I did.

"I’d of done it for anyone, I have two sons of my own.

"I'm just glad I could help him get home safely."

Sian's kind act was praised across social media as she was revealed to be the stranger.