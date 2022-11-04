King Charles III and The Queen Consort, Camilla, will visit Bradford, Leeds, York and Doncaster on Tuesday, November 8 and Wednesday, November 9, 2022. This will be his first trip to Yorkshire since he became King.

The King will visit Centenary Square in Bradford where he will be greeted by a performance from The City of Bradford Brass Band. Students from the Punjabi Roots Academy will also be playing the dhol, a double-headed drum.

King Charles III will also view a number of ‘The World Reimagined Globes’ displayed in Leeds as part of a national project to delve into the history and effect of the Transatlantic Slave Trade. He will also be meeting young achievers, including The Leeds Children’s Mayor, members of the Jamaican and wider West Indian community and will tour the Jamaica Society Leeds’ Rebellion to Romance exhibition at the Leeds Central Library and Art Gallery.

In York, The King and Queen Consort will be attending a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York and visiting York Minster and they will meet The Archbishop of York who will be blessing a statue of his mother, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. In Doncaster, they will confer city status on Doncaster at Mansion House.

Here are some other locations in Yorkshire, King Charles III, formerly Prince of Wales, has visited over the years.

1. Lodge Moor Hospital Prince Charles chats to patients and staff in the Sports Hall at Lodge Moor Hospital, Sheffield in June 1987. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Pub in the Yorkshire Dales Prince Charles will enjoy a traditional pub lunch with a group of farmers and a local dominoes team during a visit to the Yorkshire Dales in December 2004. Photo: PA

3. RAF Finningley Prince Charles chats to officers who organised the event at RAF Finningley, now Doncaster Sheffield Airport, in July 1977. Photo: Yorkshire Post Archives

4. York Prince Charles chats to the Dean of York Very Rev Vivien Faull and Sarah Brown Director of the York Glaziers Trust in July 2013. Photo: Simon Hulme