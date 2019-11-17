Leeds author shortlisted for People's Book Prize Awards for controversial novel The Sword of Uncreation

An author from Leeds has been shortlisted for the People's Prize Awards for his fantasy-comedy novel The Sword of Uncreation.

Darren Walker, from Garforth, was announced in the shortlist last week and says he is delighted to have made the cut.

Darren's novel The Sword of Uncreation has been publicly disapproved by Westboro Baptist Church - much to his delight

The Sword of Uncreation is a comedy-fantasy novel based on an ancient war between angels and demons and God's attempt to find peace.

His previous work was publicly disapproved of by American religious group Westboro Baptist Church - an accomplishment that Darren is proud of.

Now his latest novel has been shortlisted for the acclaimed prize and he hopes to bring the trophy back to Leeds.

Darren said: "The novelty still hasn't worn off and it's an amazing feeling.

"It's a comedy-fantasy novel full of off-the-wall humour, something different for people to read.

"This nomination will really help get my name out there and hopefully get me on the books for some literary festivals."

Voting for the first round of the People's Book Prize Awards is open now and six finalists will be selected in February.