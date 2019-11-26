Leeds-based Jet2 have launched a new holiday brand aimed at millennial travellers

The package holiday arm of Leeds-based budget airline Jet2 have announced a new holiday brand tailored to the under-35s.

Vibe is aimed at younger customers who are shunning the traditional 18-30 party holiday in favour of experience-driven breaks that prioritise exploring, food and culture over heavy drinking and sunbathing.

Jet2holidays are now marketing carefully selected hotels that cater to this millennial demographic - although it also encompasses older travellers with a 'millennial mindset'.

The hotels are located across 50 existing resorts served by Jet2 flights and packages, and have been grouped into four categories.

Their breaks at internationally-famous hotel complexes such as Ibiza Rocks, BH Mallorca and Hard Rock Ibiza are bookable under the Iconic Vibe packages.

Younger tourists looking for a clubbing holiday will be directed towards Party Vibe, where they will be accommodated in no-frills budget hotels in the heart of the most lively resorts.

Pure Vibe is aimed at those who want on-site entertainment at their hotel, such as pool parties, live performances and DJ sets.

While Chilled Vibe is the most sophisticated category of hotel with luxury amenities and sophisticated touches.

Jet2holidays announced the launch of Vibe at a travel industry conference on Spain's Costa Blanca this week.

Delegates and journalists have also suggested that the Jet2 airline may be about to announce Lisbon as a new destination for its flights from UK airports, although this has not yet been confirmed.

Travel agents will be able to offer Vibe packages to their customers, who will be able to buy a Jet2 break that includes flights, transfers and accommodation. Jet2 are hoping to boost their relationships with high street travel shops.

A 76-page Vibe hotel brochure has been released as well as a dedicated website.

Jet2holidays has enjoyed success with their family-friendly all-inclusive breaks and winter sun holidays for retired customers.

Jet2holidays head of product Zoe Towers said:-

“Vibe by Jet2holidays offers all the award-winning benefits of a Jet2holidays package, but what really sets this exciting new brand apart is the amount of time we’ve put into helping independent travel agents and customers choose a holiday that is tailored exactly to what they need. So whether a customer wants out-out or chill-out, then our Iconic, Party, Pure and Chilled vibes help create that perfect holiday.”

It's not the first time a holiday operator has introduced a new offering to serve the millennial market as a consequence of the age group's changing tastes in travel.

Club 18-30 began as an independent company in the 1970s, flying customers who were mostly in their late teens and early 20s to party islands on a budget. In 1998, Thomas Cook acquired the brand, and during the late 1990s and early 2000s it became a key part of their product offer.

Summer 2018 turned out to be the last season for Club 18-30, and that autumn Thomas Cook announced that the tours would no longer operate. Instead, they launched Cook's Club to entice millennials, offering hotels with vegan menus, escape rooms and mixologists. Industry experts were sceptical, pointing out that the packages still focused on traditional resorts rather than more fashionable, up-and-coming destinations that were known for their culture.

Cook's Club vanished with the collapse of Thomas Cook earlier this year.