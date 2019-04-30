Leeds centre organises fun events to celebrate Polish Heritage Day

Two Polish Heritage Day events have been organised for residents in Leeds to enjoy.

The Leeds Polish Catholic Centre will play host to a fun event, with arts and crafts, music, dancing, entertainment, exhibitions and refreshments. Visitors will have the chance to learn about Poland’s heritage.

There will also be a Following Fox’s Footprints bike ride from Buckden Pike Polish Memorial via another Polish memorial at the canal in Bradley to Leeds. Cyclists will don Poland’s national colours of red and white to conquer the 85km route. They will then arrive at the Polish centre around 2-3pm bearing a symbolic gift from Polish citizens of Leeds to the Lord Mayor of Leeds.

This gift will encapsulate how closely intertwined Polish history is with the British history through the events of the WWII to the present day.

Both events will take place on May 4. It is the third event organised at the centre for Polish Heritage Day, which was launched by the Polish Embassies in London and Edinburgh to promote positive links between British and Polish communities in the UK. The day is held on the first weekend after Poland’s Constitution Day – May 3.