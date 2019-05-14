Leeds charity SNAPS gets financial boost for Irwin Mitchell

A Leeds charity has been given a financial boost by a specialist law firm.

SNAPS (Special Needs And Parent Support) was presented with a cheque for £4,000 by the Irwin Mitchell Charities Foundation after being named charity of the year 2018/19 for the firm’s Leeds office. The money was raised through various activities between August and December last year.

SNAPS provides physiotherapy and support for children with special needs and their families. It operates out of Penny Field School and Broomfield School, both in Leeds.

Sion Kingston, from the Irwin Mitchell Charities Foundation, said: “We are proud to support SNAPS as they do a lot of fantastic work across Leeds. I’m pleased that we could give something back to them through our fundraising, as a thank you for everything they do for the local community.”