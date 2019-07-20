Leeds dad's 12th fundraiser after ex-partner's cancer death

A DAD from Leeds who pledged to host a dozen fundraising events in aid of a string of charities after lost his former partner to cancer is set for the 12th and final charity night in memory of the mother-of-three.

David Beck, of Kirkstall, is determined to keep 28-year-old former partner Charlotte Brett's memory alive for their children after she died of Lymphoma aged just 28 at St James’s Hospital in May 2017.

Miss Brett was diagnosed with the form of blood cancer just days after the birth of son Thomas in 2017.

Driver 'lost it' and struck woman who spotted his parking fail outside Leeds supermarket

Mr Beck, who is the father of Miss Brett’s two older children Lily-May aged seven and five-year-old Leo, set out to organise 12 fundraising events to raise cash for five charities close to his and Miss Brett's hearts.

The charities are Leukaemia Care, Macmillan and the Stroke Association, the neonatal unit and ward 88 at St James’s Hospital, Leeds.

His previous fundraisers have included a Freddie Mercury tribute night, a boxing night, “Leeds’ Got Talent”, and comedy nights.

Leeds taxi driver 'fined' woman for going into labour on way to hospital

More than £6,.000 towards a £10,000 target has so far been raised for the five charities

The 12th event will be a concert by a band called Southern Flavor AKA Men of Motown.

The concert will be held from 7pm on Friday October 4 at Queenswood Social Club, Leeds, LS6 3HT.

Mr Beck is also organising a fundraising family fun day at Queenswood Social Cub from 1pm to 6pm and from 7pm to 12pm on Saturday August 3.

Mr Beck said he is keeping a scrapbook of the events for his children to keep Miss Brett's memory alive.

He said: "I've been overwhelmed by the support for my events.

Leeds gang member Christopher Lewis was punched after 'cheeky' comment days before being shot dead, murder trial told

" I would like to thank everyone who has been to any of the fundraising events so far and I hope to see people at the fun day and final one."

To donate, go to JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/12nightsforcharlotte

Tickets for the Southern Flavor AKA Men of Motown concert on Friday 4 October cost £10 and are available from Queenswood Social Club or from David Beck via e mail at becks77david@yahoo.co.uk