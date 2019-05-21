Leeds mum and daughter jive at Cancer Research’s Ultra Ballroom event

A Leeds woman who lost her dad to cancer took part in a charity ballroom event with her daughter to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Charles Tedhill was known for his love of dancing and the former electrician even impressed doctors and nurses on the cancer ward where he was being treated with his moves.

Ann Hughes and Nicole Houghton

His daughter Ann Hughes, 55, and granddaughter Nicole Houghton, 24, decided to sign up for the Ultra Ballroom event at the Royal Armouries Museum to honour Mr Tedhill, who passed away in 2011 after a battle with kidney and bladder cancer. The mother and daughter danced together in front of more than 300 people, raising £1,449 for Cancer Research UK.

Ultra Ballroom participants are given eight weeks dance training free of charge, with Nicole and Ann attending North Leeds Dance Academy. They even hired out their local village hall in Micklefield so they could perfect their routine ahead of the big night.

Contestants had the option to perform a jive or a waltz - with Ann and Nicole choosing to dance a jive to ‘Reach For The Stars’ by S Club 7. Nicole and Ann, from Great North Road, Micklefield, scored 32 points out of 40, finishing in the top 10 out of 27.

Nicole, an operations assistant at Lloyds Bank, said: “When we heard about ultra ballroom we jumped at the chance to do it, it was the perfect way to honour Granddad and get ourselves fit doing something we enjoy.”

Charles Tedhill

Ann, a finance manager, added: “Dad loved ballroom dancing, he met my mum Laurie on a dance floor. We chose to do the jive because it’s what Dad would have wanted. When we found out we had raised £1,400 I couldn’t believe it. We can’t wait to sign up again this year and give it another go.”

The next Ultra Ballroom event takes place in Leeds on November 17. Visit www.ultraballroom.co.uk for details.