Leeds mum gives birth to baby girl on the side of M621

Newborn Mya Mae Quigley simply could not wait to make her dramatic arrival into the world.

Her family was travelling at high speed in an ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary, when paramedics took the decision to stop on the hard shoulder of the motorway to ensure her safe arrival.

Little Mya Mae pictured with her mum Sharnelle Davis, partner Daniel Quigley and sister Anaiya-Rae aged 4, pictured at their home at Thorpe, East Ardsley. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Hairdresser Sharnelle Davis was nine days overdue with her first baby when her contractions worsened. She had gone to hospital earlier in the day, but was sent home and told to wait a bit longer.

Later that night, she went into advanced labour at home rapidly, so instead of taking the car, her panic-stricken family called an ambulance.

New mum Sharnelle, 26, who lives in East Ardsley and works in a Morley salon, said: “It all happened so fast and on the way to the hospital the ambulance had to pull over on the hard shoulder of the M621, so the staff could help me.

“I knew the baby was coming and I could not wait any longer. I’ve never pulled over on the motorway before in my life.”

She said she had been in labour for 19 hours and when at the hospital only been 1cm dilated, but quickly went to 10cms within two hours.

Baby Mya Mae, now 10 days old, arrived after just three pushes much to the delight of shocked dad roofer Daniel Quigley, who helped ambulance staff and encouraged Sharnelle to push by holding her hand.

Leeds United fan Daniel, 29, who has another daughter Anaiya, four, said: “I am still in shock now. Sharn was a warrior, an absolute trooper, she was so brave.

“I couldn’t believe it; it was beautiful to see our baby born and on the day after my birthday. The paramedics were amazing too and I cut the cord in the back of the ambulance.

Now the family want to thank the “brilliant” ambulance staff who remained calm and professional during the emergency delivery.

Sharnelle added: “She is gorgeous and we are delighted. She weighed 8lb 11oz and cannot believe she is here. It was great to hear that first scream.”

Sharnelle’s mum Kim Heath, who was also in the ambulance, added: “The Yorkshire Ambulance staff were amazing. We are having a party and getting a cake in the shape of an ambulance, so it would be really nice to thank them.

“It was all a bit scary until Mya arrived. I was panicking a bit as it took a while for baby to turn pink and make a noise.

“At the time it was all pretty scary but we can smile about it now.”

They got to LGI where Sharnelle was kept in overnight for checks.

Mum and baby are both doing well.