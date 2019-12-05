Leeds primary school with over 650 children to be fully closed and deep cleaned on Friday due to outbreak of norovirus

Have your say

A Leeds school is to be fully closed and deep cleaned on Friday due to an outbreak of norovirus.

Senior teaching staff at Morley Newlands Academy have sought advice from Leeds Public Health due to a 'high percentage of students having symptoms of norovirus'.

A statement released on the school website said: "This decision has not been taken lightly and we have a professional cleaning company to carry out a thorough deep clean of the school on Friday (Dec 6).

"Please be aware that the professional advice is that anyone who has had symptoms of the norovirus should be aware that you can still pass on the virus up to 48 hours from the last episode of the illness.

"We are grateful for all the support we have received during this challenging time and we do hope those who have been affected are feeling better very soon.

"We would like to remind you that if anyone in your family exhibits symptoms, it is always advisable to seek the advice of a health professional or GP where you have any concerns at all."

Morley Newlands Academy in South Leeds is a large primary school, with over 650 children from Nursery age up to Year 6.

The school was deemed Outstanding by Oftsed in January 2018.

Three other schools in Yorkshire closed last week due to an outbreak of a norovirus-like bug amongst staff and pupils.

NHS advice on how to treat diarrhoea and vomiting:

Do:

stay at home and get plenty of rest

drink lots of fluids, such as water or squash – take small sips if you feel sick

carry on breast or bottle feeding your baby – if they're being sick, try giving small feeds more often than usual

give babies on formula or solid foods small sips of water between feeds

eat when you feel able to – you don't need to eat or avoid any specific foods

take paracetamol if you're in discomfort – check the leaflet before giving it to your child

Don't:

do not have fruit juice or fizzy drinks – they can make diarrhoea worse

do not make baby formula weaker – use it at its usual strength

do not give children under 12 medicine to stop diarrhoea

do not give aspirin to children under 16

Stay off school or work until the symptoms have stopped for two days. Also avoid visiting anyone in hospital during this time.