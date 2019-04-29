Leeds recovery hub service users to stage production of Macbeth

People in Leeds who are in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction are to stage a one-off production of Macbeth.

Directed by RADA trained former TV actress Christabel Grasby, the show will be performed by The Hurly-Burley Players at the Guiseley Theatre on Wednesday, May 8. Everyone appearing in the performance is in recovery from problematic alcohol or drug use and attends the 5 WAYS recovery hub in Burley for support and advice or as a volunteer.

Christabel said: “I’m looking to create a way that people can re-focus themselves and find a new direction or even a new self through drama. I wanted to work with 5 WAYS as I wanted a new challenge and I’ve been looking for a new way of offering therapy through drama.

“There have been lots of opportunities for the students to build self-confidence and self-esteem on the course. Now they will experience the excitement and all the positive feelings that come with performance, when their friends and families can watch them re-born on the stage.”

5 WAYS Manager Jo Byrden added: “This has been one of the most exciting things we have done and the changes we are seeing in those undertaking the course is visible. I can’t wait to see the final performance, it’s going to be a really proud moment for everyone.

“They’ve put their addiction issues to one side. Their confidence has grown as the weeks go on and they’ve learned to trust each other and themselves.”

The cast chose the name The Hurly-Burley Players as 5 WAYS is based off Burley Road in Leeds. Tickets priced at £1.50-£3 are available from 5 WAYS on 0113 887 2749 or email 5ways@forwardleeds.co.uk