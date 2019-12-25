Leeds teenager diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a child gets British Citizen Award

A Leeds teenager who became a charity ambassador after being diagnosed with diabetes as a child will be honoured at a ceremony in London in the new year.

Laura Dunion, 18, will be recognised at the House of Lords with a British Citizen Award in recognition of her efforts.

The award is now in its fifth year and recognises exceptional individuals who have a positive impact on their communities.

Miss Dunion will be honoured for her services to volunteering and charitable giving and will receive her award on January 23.

At the age of eight, she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, a chronic lifelong autoimmune condition which is difficult to manage, particularly in a child.

Miss Dunion became involved with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and was a pioneer for testing the Medtronic 670G self-adjusting insulin pump, a medical development which promises life-changing outcomes.

She became an ambassador for the JDRF and has collected more than £2,500 through sponsorship of fun runs and bake sales.

In 2017, she represented the UK at the JDRF’s Congress in Washington in the USA.

The medal presentation will be hosted at the House of Lords by television presenter Michael Underwood who, together with Dame Mary Perkins, co-founder of Specsavers, is a patron of the British Citizen Award.

At the Palace of Westminster each recipient will receive a Medal of Honour plus a tour of London by open-top bus.

The awards are viewed as the nation’s way of recognising “everyday people for exceptional endeavour”.