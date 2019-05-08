Leeds woman celebrates 100th birthday with family

Barbara Durrant always had "banter" with her son about who got the most cards on their shared birthday - but there's no competition today as she turns 100.

Family members have attended Stone Gables Care Home in Street Lane, Gildersome, for a party in honour of her centenary.

Mrs Durrant, now 100, when she was a toddler.

Son Mick, 72 today, said: "I can't believe she's made it."

Originally from Hadleigh in Suffolk, Barbara served in the fire service during the Second World War and married her husband, John, in 1941.

Her husband was transferred to Cyprus for three-and-a-half years before the family settled briefly in Harrogate.

"I was only five but I remember making a Coronation coach out of cardboard," said Mick.

It was then on to Leeds, where the family variously lived at Burley, Hyde Park Middleton and Bramley.

Barbara and John had three sons: David, who died aged 74 last year, Mick, and Jonathan, who is 69.

After settling in the city, Barbara had various clerical jobs but dedicated much of her time to family life.

Mick's wife of 51 years, Lorna, said: "She has always been a very quiet person, she's really family-oriented. Family gatherings, Christmases, birthdays, she loved stuff like that.

"They always used to have banter about who had the most cards."

Mick thanked staff at the care home for putting on his mother's party.