Leeds youngsters fly high for autism charity Caudwell Children

Enthusiastic youngsters from Leeds are taking part in a sponsored flying-themed challenge to help improve support for children with autism.

The 430 children from Rhythm Time Leeds will join around 120,000 other youngsters from across the country taking part in the Children’s Activities Week national campaign.

Under the theme #WatchMeFly, they will don flying-themed outfits and enjoy fun activities to raise awareness and money for autistic charity Caudwell Children.

The money raised from the sponsored challenge will fund assessments and practical support for autistic children at the new Caudwell International Children’s Centre, the UK’s first independent purpose-built centre dedicated to autism.

Activity leader Philippa Gosper, from Rhythm Time Leeds, said: “We are proud to be a part of Children’s Activities Week and all of the children have had lots of fun practicing for our flying themed challenges next month.”

Autism directly affects more than 2.5million people in the UK every day and it is proven that early detection and intervention is the most effective way of managing behaviour relating to autism. But across the UK families can regularly wait years to receive an autism assessment for their child and, once diagnosed, often have to fight for any kind of support.

Children’s Activities Week is a partnership between the Children’s Activities Association and Caudwell Children.

Trudi Beswick, Chief Executive of Caudwell Children, said: “It is truly an honour to have groups of children like these all coming together to help raise funds for the charity.”

Visit www.caudwellchildren.com/caw2019 for more information.