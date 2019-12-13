Liberal Democrat Judith Rogerson fears for nation's future after losing battle to represent Harrogate and Knaresborough

Despite achieving a large increase in the vote on 2017, Lib Dem candidate Judith Rogerson looked close to tears at times as she acknowledged defeat in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

As well as thanking her campaign team who had helped her accrue 20,287 votes, nearly 7,000 more than the previous Lib Dem candidate had managed in 2017, she singled out her family in Knaresborough "who had not signed up to be dragged into politics but had been terrifically supportive during the campaign."

Delighted Andrew Jones focused on local issues as he is once again elected to represent Harrogate and Knaresborough

Conservative candidate Andrew Jones will once again represent the region although his majority has been pretty much halved from around 18,168 to 9,675.

While she was clearly upset at losing her chance to represent Harrogate and Knaresborough in the House of Commons, she was also concerned at the state of the nation as a whole.

With the Conservatives set to win a large majority in what many people are predicting to be the biggest Conservative win since the 1930s, her disappointment was obvious.

"I am worried about the future of our country after the national result," she said.

"I want a country whose government tries to represent everyone no matter who you are or where you live.

"I am incredibly proud of my party and what it stands for.

"I met the late Paddy Ashdown once and he taught me even when it's not the easy thing to do you have to fight for the things you believe in."