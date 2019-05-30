Lightwater Valley: Theme Park provide statement to confirm injuries of boy who fell from ride "not believed to be life-threatening"

Have your say

Lightwater Valley have provided a statement to confirm the injuries of a boy who fell from a ride are 'not believed to be life-threatening'.

A spokesman for the park said the site remains open - although the ride has been closed.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance confirmed that they airlifted a young boy to the Leeds General Infirmary after he reportedly fell from a rollercoaster at the 175 acre park.

There have been eyewitness reports that the boy fell 30ft.

The child, a 6-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

In a statement, Lightwater Valley confirmed the child's condition "is not believed to be life-threatening".

A Lightwater Valley spokesman said: "We can confirm that following an incident on one of our rides this morning, a child is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

"Emergency services have confirmed the child was conscious when they arrived at the scene and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

"The ride remains closed at the current time but the rest of the park is still open.

"We will issue an update as soon as we have any more information."

In 2001, there was a fatality at the theme park in North Yorkshire. 20-year-old Durham University student Gemma Savage died when two carts crashed on the Treetop Twister ride at the Lightwater Valley theme park.