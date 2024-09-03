Lily-Mae Simpson: Sister of champion Yorkshire boxer dies after crash while on holiday in Greece
Lily-Mae Simpson was on holiday in Zante when she was involved in what has been described as a ‘road accident’. She was taken to Athens where she battled for her life in an intensive care unit for 10 days.
Her brother, Barnsley-based boxer Callum Simpson, has confirmed in an emotional post on his instagram account that she had died.
Callum, who won his ‘dream bout’ at Barnsley’s Oakwell stadium less than a month ago to claim the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles and keep his undefeated record after 15 fights, said he will continue to make her proud.
His post read: “Absolutely heartbroken to say that my beautiful little sister, Lily-Rae, was in a road accident while on holiday in Zante. She was flown to Athens and spent 10 days in ICU, but despite the best efforts of the medical teams, Lily sadly passed away.
“Even though she used to ring me to complain about being referred to as “Callum Simpsons sister,” or “that boxers sister”. I know she loved the Team Simpson hype.
“I will continue to make her proud.”
The post featured a number of images of Callum and Lily-Mae as they were growing up, including one of her celebrating his big win at Oakwell on August 3.
A number of people from the boxing world and beyond have commented on the post expressing their condolences, including Peter Fury, the uncle of former heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury.
Aged 27, Simpson is among the most exciting British prospects making waves in the world of boxing. The super-middleweight has an unbeaten 15-0 record, with a stunning 10 knockout victories on his CV, following his unanimous points decision win over Zak Chelli last month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.