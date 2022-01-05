Traffic will be diverted as a result of road resurfacing work on the M18 in South Yorkshire Credit: Google Maps

Work begins on the northbound carriageway between junctions 2 (Wadsworth) and 4 (West Moor) on Friday, 14 January for around a month.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways Project Manager Steve Bishop said: “This work is essential to ensure the continued provision of a safe, smooth surface for our customers.

"We’ll minimise disruption by working when traffic flows are lightest such as overnight and at weekends, but advise road users to allow extra time for their journeys and check their route before setting off.”

To carry out the work safely and efficiently, the M18 northbound will be closed between junctions 2 and 3, and junctions 3 and 4, but not at the same time.