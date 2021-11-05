M18 closure: Police name woman who fell from bridge over Yorkshire motorway

Police have named the woman who fell from a bridge over the M18 at the weekend.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Friday, 5th November 2021, 2:37 pm

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed the woman died after falling from the bridge over the M18 on the morning of October 30.

They said she was Nikita Johnson, aged 23, from Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A short statement from the force said: "Nikita's family are being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time."

The M18 was closed for most of Saturday

The M18 was closed for a number of hours on Saturday morning after South Yorkshire Police said 'a body was found' on the carriageway at junction 1.

Read More

Read More
Yorkshire CCC chairman Roger Hutton resigns over Azeem Rafiq racism scandal

The emergency services were called to the carriageway, near Bawtry Road, at around 2.45am. The bridge across the motorway was also closed as police investigated.

A fundraiser has now been set up to support Nikita's family.Samaritans are there to talk, listen and will not judge anyone: calls are free to 116 123 or you can email [email protected]

South Yorkshire PoliceM18PoliceYorkshireRotherham