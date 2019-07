In their 40th anniversary year, the pop-ska favourites thrilled the large crowd - many sporting fezes and pork-pie hats - from the opening bars of One Step Beyond to the closing notes of Night Boat To Cairo. Hits such as Our House, Embarrassment, Driving In My Car, House of Fun, Baggy Trousers and It Must Be Love rang around the theatre, sung by the crowd as well as the band. Earlier, The Pigeon Detectives opened the show with an energetic performance.

1. Madness at OAT Madness at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Photo: Steve Bambridge jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Madness at OAT The Pigeon Detectives. Photo: Steve Bambridge jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Madness at OAT The Pigeon Detectives. Photo: Steve Bambridge jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Madness at OAT The Pigeon Detectives. Photo: Steve Bambridge jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more