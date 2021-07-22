Major online banking services including HSBC and Barclays and entertainment sites hit by outage

The websites of HSBC, ITV and Waitrose were among a widespread outage which briefly caused disruption on Thursday afternoon.

Major online banking services – including Barclays, TSB, the Bank of Scotland, Tesco Bank and Sainsbury’s Bank – were either entirely or partially inaccessible for a short period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airbnb, the PlayStation Network and Steam also experienced the temporary glitch, with some showing users a DNS error.

Major online banking services – including Barclays, TSB, the Bank of Scotland, Tesco Bank and Sainsbury’s Bank – were either entirely or partially inaccessible for a short period.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the problem may be linked to a performance product offered by Akamai, an American firm which began investigating issues just after 5pm UK time.

Its Edge DNS service is designed to improve loading times and combat attacks, using a network of servers dotted around the world.

Later, Akamai tweeted: “We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and can confirm this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform.”

The incident follows a similar outage six weeks ago, which impacted prominent websites including gov.uk offline.