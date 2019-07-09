Malham pub is county’s tops

One of Yorkshire’s busiest tourist hostelries has been named the county’s favourite pub, in an annual poll.

The Lister Arms, dating from 1730 and occupying an idyllic spot in the centre of Malham, serves up to 5,000 meals a week, and welcomes hundreds of thousands of day-trippers through its doors.

Its general manager, Darren Dunn, was himself a tourist when the award was presented on the Welcome to Yorkshire stand – he was on holiday in Cornwall and had to be content watching the proceedings on a video call.

Assistant manager Dee Tattersall attributed the win to teamwork and “going the extra mile”. She said: “We even do homemade biscuits for dogs.”