Man dies after having 'medical episode' while driving and crashing into parked cars and a lamppost

A 90-year-old man has died after having a 'medical episode' while driving and crashing his car.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 12:11 pm

The man was taken to hospital after crashing his car into two parked cars and a lamppost, but died a short time after he arrived.

Emergency services were called to Honeywell Street in Barnsley shortly after 2.30pm on October 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It is believed the driver had a 'medical episode' while driving a blue Honda and crashed into two parked cars and a lamppost.

Honewell Street in Barnsley

South Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A statement from the force said: "We are especially keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage which may have captured the vehicle."

Anyone with information is asked to contact them on 101, or the live chat on their website, quoting incident number 482 of October 19.

Emergency servicesBARNSLEYHondaSouth Yorkshire PoliceCCTV