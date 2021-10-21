Man dies after having 'medical episode' while driving and crashing into parked cars and a lamppost

The man was taken to hospital after crashing his car into two parked cars and a lamppost, but died a short time after he arrived.

Emergency services were called to Honeywell Street in Barnsley shortly after 2.30pm on October 19.

It is believed the driver had a 'medical episode' while driving a blue Honda and crashed into two parked cars and a lamppost.

Honewell Street in Barnsley

South Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A statement from the force said: "We are especially keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage which may have captured the vehicle."