Man dies after having 'medical episode' while driving and crashing into parked cars and a lamppost

The man was taken to hospital after crashing his car into two parked cars and a lamppost, but died a short time after he arrived.
Emergency services were called to Honeywell Street in Barnsley shortly after 2.30pm on October 19.
It is believed the driver had a 'medical episode' while driving a blue Honda and crashed into two parked cars and a lamppost.
South Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
A statement from the force said: "We are especially keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage which may have captured the vehicle."
Anyone with information is asked to contact them on 101, or the live chat on their website, quoting incident number 482 of October 19.