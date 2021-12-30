Mandy Taylor funeral: Watch moment Yorkshire's charity angel makes her final journey to Huddersfield Crematorium

Known for her #Bemoremandy fundraising campaign, the Piece Hall patron from Golcar touched hearts before she passed away on December 1 after a long battle with the illness.
Her funeral took place today at Huddersfield Crematorium, with her coffin arriving bearing a floral tribute spelling 'angel'.
More than 100 family and friends attended wearing white ribbons, and members of the public were also invited.
After making her final journey in a coffin decorated with ostrich feathers, diamante, sequins and pearls, mourners were played a pre-recorded speech prepared before her death.
Mandy also arranged for her cremated ashes to be put into a giant firework and fired heavenwards at a second ceremony in her hometown of Huddersfield.
Earlier this month the Yorkshire Post exclusively published Mandy's final interview with the posthumous blessing of her husband Andrew.