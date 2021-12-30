Mandy Taylor funeral: Watch moment Yorkshire's charity angel makes her final journey to Huddersfield Crematorium

Charity fundraiser Mandy Taylor has been laid to rest following her death from cancer at 53.

By Grace Newton
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 1:17 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th December 2021, 1:18 pm

Known for her #Bemoremandy fundraising campaign, the Piece Hall patron from Golcar touched hearts before she passed away on December 1 after a long battle with the illness.

Her funeral took place today at Huddersfield Crematorium, with her coffin arriving bearing a floral tribute spelling 'angel'.

The funeral cortege arrives at Huddersfield Crematorium

More than 100 family and friends attended wearing white ribbons, and members of the public were also invited.

After making her final journey in a coffin decorated with ostrich feathers, diamante, sequins and pearls, mourners were played a pre-recorded speech prepared before her death.

Mandy also arranged for her cremated ashes to be put into a giant firework and fired heavenwards at a second ceremony in her hometown of Huddersfield.

Earlier this month the Yorkshire Post exclusively published Mandy's final interview with the posthumous blessing of her husband Andrew.

A card given to mourners at the ceremony
Floral tributes are removed from the hearse
Mourners gather outside the crematorium
More than 100 friends and family were present
White ribbons were given to guests to wear
