And now the industrial and social heritage of Manningham will be showcased with an ambitious arts project centred on the district’s famous Lister Mills.

A new large-scale projection show is set to illuminate the Italianate chimney of the Grade II* listed building in the latest project as part of Bradford’s bid to become the UK City of Culture in 2025.

The installation is the culmination of a year-long research and development project led by the Bradford-based international arts company, The Brick Box, to capture memories of the diverse communities that have lived and worked in Manningham and Bradford from before the Industrial Revolution through to present day.

An artist's impression of how the installation will look when Lister Mills in Manningham is illuminated in March. (Photo: The Brick Box)

The director of The Brick Box community interest company, Rosie Freeman, said: “Storytelling is an essential part of how we understand ourselves and the world, and this project uses storytelling to better connect people and place.

“With The Mills are Alive in Manningham, we're bringing together the fascinating heritage of this iconic building and place, with people’s ideas and dreams for the future.

“This is a truly unique artwork that shows off the creativity of local residents and organisations.

”It's a privilege to be making this project with and for our local community, learning about our histories and manifesting the future.”

The director of The Brick Box community interest company, Rosie Freeman, who said The Mills are Alive in Manningham art project will highlight the "fascinating heritage" of Bradford. (Photo: Carolyn Mendelsohn)

The projections, which are being created in partnership with The Projection Studio, will explore and celebrate the past, present and future of Bradford, beginning with the pre-industrialised West Yorkshire hills before moving through to the Victorian era when Lister Mills was at the beating heart of the global textile industry.

The show will shine a light on major moments in the town’s history including the Manningham Mills Strike of 1890 and the birth of the Independent Labour Party three years later.

It will also focus on the creation of major multi-cultural arts events including the Bradford Festival and Bradford Mela which attracted audiences of more than 200,000 in its heyday, and the founding of Manningham Mills Ladies Football Team in 1921 – one of the first competitive women’s teams in the country.

Bradford 2025 is a key partner on the project and the research gathered will be important in forming how the history of the district is communicated in its bid to become the UK City of Culture 2025.

An archive image of Lister Mills in Manningham, taken from Highgate Heaton. (Photo: John Dewhirst)

The city is set to find out in March if it has been named on a short-list of bidders for the UK City of Culture 2025 title.

Eight long-listed locations were announced by the Government in October and also include Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Cornwall, County Durham, Derby, Southampton, Stirling and Wrexham.

Up to four places will be short-listed in March ahead of the winning location being unveiled later in the spring.

The chairwoman of Bradford 2025, Shanaz Gulzar, said: “The district’s incredible heritage will be a major part of our bid to be the next UK City of Culture, so we’re thrilled to support this project.

“It will be a beautiful celebration of so many of the things that make Bradford so unique; our history, stunning Victorian architecture, creativity, multicultural communities and the wonderful hopes and ambitions of our younger generation.”

The projections will also include photographs from a special collaboration between Bradford theatre company, Mind The Gap, and local photographer Nudrat Afza, exploring the lives and experiences of families in Manningham with family members who have learning disabilities.

The piece will culminate with reflections of a contemporary Manningham including the mill’s new lease of life following a multi-million-pound regeneration project, and now home to more than 300 residents.

It will conclude with a series of artworks created by children at Lilycroft Primary and Nursery School who have worked with local artist, Lou Sumray, depicting their hopes for the future of the mill and the district.

‘The Mills are Alive in Manningham’ will be a free public show taking place over three nights from March 3 to 5.

The 15-minute projection will have multiple performances each night and is free to attend with no booking required.