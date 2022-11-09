Darren will appear in the fourth episode of MasterChef: The Professionals on Wednesday, November 9 on BBC One and iPlayer in a bid to get through to the Friday’s Quarter Final at 8pm. Each heat week sees six chefs compete with only two contestants making it to the Quarter Final.

There are six episodes altogether and the debut challenge is the Skills Test, set up by judges Anna Haugh, who is new to the show, and Marcus Wareing. The judges demonstrate their dish for the viewers at home, for example Oysters Poached and Smoked in a Beurre Blanc or Summer Fruit Tart, with a Jam, Creme Patissiere and Italian Meringue. They then task the professionals with preparing their own version of the dish.

New judge, Anna, an acclaimed chef and restaurateur, said: “I’m thrilled to join the MasterChef judging team and meet new chefs on new adventures. I’ll be judging the same way I judge my own chefs in my kitchen - I’ll be firm but fair and my expectations are high. I cannot wait to see what this year’s competition is going to bring.”

Darren on MasterChef: The Professionals. (Pic credit: BBC)

Michelin-starred chef, Marcus, said: “The hunt for the 2022 champion is on and we’re ready to push these chefs as far as they go. The sky’s the limit as far as I’m concerned and that trophy is just waiting to be claimed.”

MasterChef judge, Gregg Wallace, said: “What a thrill to get these kitchen doors open again and welcome a new generation of professional contenders. I’m ready to be dazzled and ultimately reveal the next incredible cooking talent.”

Here is everything you need to know about Darren.

Who is Yorkshire chef Darren Collinson?

Darren Collinson. (Pic credit: BBC)

The 42-year-old chef is from Mirfield, West Yorkshire, and he first developed a passion for cooking when he was a child when he would cook with his grandmother.

He studied cooking in Yorkshire at a catering college in the early 2000s and from there he was offered various roles from chef de partie to head chef between studying at college and 2006.

From 2006 to 2007 he was the head chef at The Gray Ox in Liversedge, West Yorkshire, then worked at Harewood House as the executive chef from 2007 to 2013.

Darren rose the ranks at Deloitte from restaurant associate to fine dining head chef from 2013 to 2020 and then worked in various roles at Royal Armouries from 2021 to June 2022.

He has been working at Bowcliffe Hall in Bramham as their executive chef from June 2022 to present.

He lives with his wife and three children in West Yorkshire and when asked what he loves about being a chef, Darren said: “Being in the kitchen allows me to be creative and I just really love developing new ideas and flavours.”

Darren’s usual cooking style and influences is ‘modern British’.

He said: “I get inspiration from a range of other chefs and from the ingredients available around me, particularly those grown in the kitchen garden.”

When asked what has been the highlight of his career to date, Darren told the BBC: “I have cooked for some really important guests whilst at Harewood House, including royalty. I won Yorkshire Post Restaurant of the Year when I was working at Traveller’s Rest, Sowerby Bridge in 2005. I was so pleased to also get to my current role at Bowcliffe Hall which I really enjoy.”