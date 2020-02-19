Mateusz Lugowski: Family in 'pain' over disappearance of Wakefield teenager missing for a month

Police have reissued their appeal for a Wakefield teenager who has been missing for a month, saying his family have been left in 'pain' by his disappearance.

Mateusz Lugowski, 16, was last seen by two school friends on Doncaster Road at 3.20pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Detective Inspector Jordan Piper from Wakefield CID said: "Despite the ongoing investigation and media appeals to find Mateusz, we have not seen or heard from him since January 19.

"We are acutely aware of the pain Mateusz’s disappearance is having on his family and we desperately want to find him.

"The search for him over the last four weeks has involved a number of resources; CCTV enquiries, house to house, specialist search officers, neighbourhood police patrols, underwater search teams, drones, dogs and helicopters.

"We will carry out searches until all lines of enquiry have been explored.

CCTV footage issued by the police shows Mateusz with his recognisable blue rucksack on the day of his disappearance.

"I would like to thank members of the public who have assisted with the search and shared our appeals on social media."

CCTV footage released by the police shows Mateusz travelling into the city earlier in the afternoon, as well as passing close to Domino's Pizza on Chantry Bridge at around 3.15pm.

West Yorkshire Police said that they were pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and carrying out searches, including underwater searches close to where Matuesz was last seen.

Described as 5ft2in with short brown hair, Matuesz was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms with a dark stripe and a grey and black hoodie.

He was carrying a distinctive light and dark blue rucksack with a white stripe, as well as a Huawei mobile phone.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1246 of 19 January.