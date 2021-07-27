Jack Laugher and Chris Mears. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA)

Jack will be competing in the event on July 28 at 7am with his diving partner, Dan Goodfellow.

Diving before his teens

The 26-year-old athlete has been interested in diving ever since he went on a family trip to Harrogate Hydro Swimming Pool when he was seven years old and a lifeguard encouraged him to take diving lessons.

He began taking lessons at the Harrogate and District Diving Club at the Hydro.

The Comeback Kid

In 2009 when Jack was just 14 years old he broke his upper arm during a trampoline competition and had to undergo surgery, where a metal plate was inserted into his arm to keep his humerus bone intact.

But that didn’t stop him from making a comeback in the 2010 European Junior Championships and the 2010 World Junior Championships, where he won the one-metre and three-metre springboard diving titles respectively.

Through his success, Jack caught the attention of four-time Olympic gold medalist, Greg Louganis, who was reported to be impressed with his diving.

In 2016, just four months after suffering from a foot injury while training, Jack went on to win the 3m synchronised springboard at the European Championships in London with his diving partner Chris Mears, and bagged a silver in the individual 3m springboard.

Olympic fame

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Jack and Chris became the first divers to win a gold medal for Great Britain in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard - so he’s no stranger to the event.

Will he bring back the gold for Team GB again? Only time will tell.

