Meet the amazing team who have been feeding Halifax's most vulnerable for 500 days straight

Organisers of the food bank, based at Madni Mosque in Gibbet Street, have stayed open seven days a week, through all festivities and bank holidays and even through extreme weather conditions.

They have released a video to mark the milestone, including messages from many of its volunteers and supporters.

In it, they explain how the project started in August 2020 with a mission to reduce food waste and feed those going hungry in the community

Halifax Community Fridge has been open for 500 days straight

They have since redistributed more than 150,000 items of food and drink to people in the area.

As well as preventing huge amounts of food ending up in landfill, they have had over 25,000 visits from people needing food.

They say they have had a huge amount of support from residents and businesses including local supermarkets and taxi firms, who have helped deliver food parcels across Calderdale, schools and sports teams.

No one who asks for help gets turned away.

Speaking in the video, MP for Halifax Holly Lynch said: "I want to say an enormous thank you to everybody that's been working at the community fridge.

"Whilst it makes me really sad that there's a need for the community fridge, to see the community spirit - largely led by young people - that's made it all possible, I think it's an incredible piece of work that's meant so much to many people who just needed that helping hand.

"I've been able to share this as an example of wonderful community work in Parliament and at our party conference as well.

"A really, really big well done and thank you to everybody that's been involved in making it such a success."

The Halifax Community Fridge team have thanked all those who have helped support the project.