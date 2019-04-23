Meet the design firm behind the gardens of Maggie’s Yorkshire

As the opening of Yorkshire’s first Maggie’s Centre nears, we take a look at those behind the ground-breaking project:

In 2014, landscape architecture and garden design company Balston Agius was given the task of transforming the Maggie’s Yorkshire landscape, creating an idyllic centre on the grounds of the Bexley Wing of St James’s University Hospital.

The result is a design that showcases British native woodland in all its glory. Working in partnership with the architect, Heatherwick Studio, Balston Agius has worked tirelessly to ensure the green space is maximised. The firm, recently named one of Britain’s top 25 Garden Designers in Country Life Magazine, has planted 12,489 plants and 26,480 bulbs from 41 different species.

However, the project hasn’t come without its challenges. Initial visits to the site by Marie-Louise Agius and Michael Balston revealed unforgiving elements, such as a six-metre level difference in a small area and strong winds.

The finished centre will have a forgiving landscape in terms of management and maintenance, to allow Maggie’s visitors to get involved with pruning if they want to.

Nestled between the towering Bexley Wing buildings and a seven-story car park, Marie-Louise Agius has described Maggie’s Yorkshire as ‘a little nugget of beauty in an environment where so much craziness is going on’.

If you would like to be a part of #BringingMaggiestoYorkshire, it is not too late to Buy a Brick. Head over to www.maggiesyorkshirebuyabrick.com or send a cheque payable to ‘Maggie’s Centres’ to Maggie’s, The Gatehouse, Western Infirmary, 10 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, G11 6PA.