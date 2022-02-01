Meet the NHS nurses who have 'begged, stolen and borrowed' to buy their own eco campsite in Yorkshire

Now, the couple from York have taken the plunge and bought a former Christian retreat on the outskirts of Pickering with the aim of turning it into a ‘hidden’ glamping site for those who want to return to nature.

Both still working NHS shifts at York Hospital until they move to the evocatively-named Rivendell in the spring, Clare and Karen admit they are complete novices when it comes to running a tourism business, but are brimming with ideas for a sustainable campsite that blends into its surroundings. They have ‘begged, stolen and borrowed’ to get their dream project off the ground.

Rivendell has three acres of land and was once part of an ancient quarry. The previous owners ran three separate holiday lets, and Clare and Karen are considering adding just two more cabin hideaways to ensure they do not overdevelop the area. The property where they will live themselves is smaller than the ‘big houses’ that often come with such sites and needs work, meaning they were able to make an offer and commit to their new life earlier than envisaged originally.

Clare Sherwood and Karen Williams

“It’s about getting back to nature. We are both very outdoorsy - we love romping with our three dogs, walking, wild swimming, and trail running. During the pandemic we really felt the benefit of being away from devices, just watching birds. There is a real market now for eco-friendly accommodation, and we will not rebuild the cabins, but make the best of what is already here,” said Clare.

“The hot tubs will be wood-fired rather than electric, and there will be no TVs or Wifi, and driving around the site won’t be allowed,” added Karen.

Their vision includes energy-efficient heating, firepits, chickens, a games room for rainy days and a family-friendly atmosphere where children can ‘run free’. Dogs will also be welcome, and even provided with biscuits in the welcome pack.

The couple have bought their own eco campsite in Yorkshire

“We were surprised how much Pickering has changed - we used to just drive through on our way to the coast, but there’s a lot to do here. There’s the castle, the railway and lots of walks. We will try and support local bars and restaurants, and eventually get bikes for guests as it’s only a mile into town,” said Clare.

Although friends and family commented on the potential of Rivendell as soon as they saw it, for Clare and Karen the project is a long-term one and they are in no rush for perfection.

“The biggest challenge is going to be being eco-friendly while still keeping within our budget. We looked at things like recycled bed linen - but it’s £100 per sheet! We’ll have to pick our battles. We want to have a big recycling area on the site for food waste, and we will donate surplus to the food bank. We’ll make our own jam and use the local butcher and grocer.”

“It’s a bit of a niche; there are plenty of campsites around, but not that many that reflect what we want when we holiday around the UK. Since the pandemic, people are more prepared to look at what’s nearer to them, and for short breaks and long weekends the location is ideal. It’s a bit of an escape to luxury, with that peace and connection to nature,” added Karen.

“We want to create the type of place we’d like to stay at ourselves.”