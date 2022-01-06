Meet the retired artist who has crafted four cats out of the hedge at his Yorkshire home

A retired artist has found the itch to create once again - in the form of the hedge in his front garden.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 5:16 am

Will Worthington, who lives in Marsden in West Yorkshire, has created four cats out of the hedge in front of his home.

The retired artist says he has had a lifelong interest in cats and decided to continue his passion for creativity and his feline friends into retirement.

The 75-year-old says he likes to watch the enjoyment people get from it as they walk by his home - but admitted he doesn't actually own a cat himself.

Will Worthingtonof Marsden, West Yorkshire, with the four cats he has cut out of his hedge at the front of his home. (picture Lorne Campbell / Guzelian)

"I like seeing people stopping and smiling at them as they pass" he said.

Bolton-born Will previously lived in Scotland before moving to West Yorkshire.

"I've owned many cats over the years, but don't currently own one," he added.

