Meet the retired artist who has crafted four cats out of the hedge at his Yorkshire home

Will Worthington, who lives in Marsden in West Yorkshire, has created four cats out of the hedge in front of his home.

The retired artist says he has had a lifelong interest in cats and decided to continue his passion for creativity and his feline friends into retirement.

The 75-year-old says he likes to watch the enjoyment people get from it as they walk by his home - but admitted he doesn't actually own a cat himself.

Will Worthingtonof Marsden, West Yorkshire, with the four cats he has cut out of his hedge at the front of his home. (picture Lorne Campbell / Guzelian)

"I like seeing people stopping and smiling at them as they pass" he said.

Bolton-born Will previously lived in Scotland before moving to West Yorkshire.

"I've owned many cats over the years, but don't currently own one," he added.