Ollie Wood racing in the men's madison during the 2020 UCI Track Cycling World Championships. (Pic credit: Tim Goode / PA Wire)

Ollie Wood, from Wakefield will be competing on August 3 at 8:43am - let’s take a look at how he achieved his dreams.

Childhood

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old was inspired by his father, Alistair, to take up cycling from a young age and he was accepted onto the British Cycling’s Olympic Development Programme in 2011.

He graduated from the academy in 2013 and made his world cup debut when he was 18 when he was picked to ride in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Racing to success

Ollie currently rides for the UCI Continental team Canyon dhb SunGod and has represented Great Britain at international track cycling events.

He won the silver medal in the under-23 scratch race event at the 2014 UEC Junior and U23 European Track Championships in Portugal.

Ollie went on to win bronze medals at the 2016 UEC European Track Championships in the team pursuit and at the 2018 UEC European Track Championships in the madison.

He also won gold medals at the 2016 and 2017 UCI Track World Cups in the team pursuit events.

How can I watch the race?

You can view Ollie's racing for Team GB on BBC One or Eurosport on August 3 at 8:43am.