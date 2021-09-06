Memory of Sheffield dad-of-seven who died tragically lives on as thousands is raised to help others

Naz Khan, whose real name is Mohammed Nazim, and one of the water pumps installed in his memory

Mohammed Nazim, better known as Naz Khan, sadly lost his battle with mental health in January.

More than £6,500 was raised in memory of the 43-year-old from Firth Park, described by those who knew him as an ‘absolute diamond’, and that money is now helping provide life-saving access to clean water where it is most needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three wells are being built in Ghana and a total of nine water pumps are getting installed in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Naz’s family said in a statement: “It means a lot to all of us and we really appreciate all the donations.”

Naz, who grew up in Darnall, worked for Costco in Sheffield as a trade coordinator and was well known as an amateur boxer and from his days working at Khans Restaurant on West Street in Sheffield city centre.