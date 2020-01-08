Men’s fashion and the January sales: future-proof your wardrobe for the year ahead

Whether you choose January sales bargains or new season styles, Stephanie Smith has advice on the trends that will stand the test of time.

Dear Style Clinic

Ted Baker Karney Oxford shoes, was �120, now �72, at Ted Baker and John Lewis.

I am a 50-something male whose wardrobe needs an overhaul but, rather than waste my money on fast fashion, I want to make smart investments that will work for all seasons. What do you suggest?

You are in luck because fashion is all about smart investments right now, as this month’s London Fashion Week Men’s (for AW20) stylishly demonstrated. And the best news is that you can future-proof your wardrobe right now in the January sales, if you keep an eye on what will last.

The first step has to be a pair of smart shoes. After seasons of ugly trainers, classic is back so look out for shiny Oxfords and neat loafers and, for a edgier look, monkstrap styles.

Albam Utility loose fit work trousers, �85, exclusive to John Lewis & Partners

Suiting is a good investment now with brands such as Patrick Grant’s E Tautz promising collections won’t vary too much seasonally. Tailoring is roomy and elegant, so look out for straight cut trousers and jackets long and generous, even boxy, allowing for knits under when necessary. Try going up a size with current sales stock. Denim straight trousers make a great casual update, entering stores now as new stock, but worth splashing out on.

Finally, silk and silky shirts, plain or patterned but not fitted, should be snapped up now for all-year wear. Again, go a size up and wear as a jacket in summer.

Presentation of The Huntsman Archive & Bespoke Tweed Experience during the London Fashion Week Men's AW20 show held at Huntsman, Savile Row, London: Isabel Infantes/PA

AllSaints Kayan tiger print shirt, was £95, now £47, at AllSaints and John Lewis.