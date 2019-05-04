Michael Crosby, headmaster

Michael Crosby, who has died at 74, was the seventh headmaster of Ashville College, the independent school in Harrogate, which he led through a period of significant change, overseeing radical developments that included a sixth form centre, a new music and drama centre and an expanded boarding house for girls.

He and his wife, Dianne, along with their children, Helen and Peter, were involved with all aspects of the college and the Ashvillian community, the school said.

His tenure from 1987–2003 saw the institution encouraged to look outward, tens of thousands of pounds raised for domestic and international causes, especially the children’s charity, Open Arms Malawi.

He also encouraged overseas tours, including one of the battlefields of the First World War.

He was diagnosed with cancer shortly after his retirement.