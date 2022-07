There are a few cities, town and suburbs in Yorkshire that really seem to trip people up.

From news anchors pronouncing Keighley 'Keely', to the train conductors saying "you are now arriving in Slaaayth-wait", - sometimes unless you live local, you just don't know.

We asked our readers what places they think are often mispronounced and here's what they had to say.

1. The 10 most mispronounced Yorkshire place names. Photo Sales

2. Dunkeswick Rachael Kimberley said: "Dunkeswick I've heard pronounced as Dunkers wick". Photo Sales

3. Masham Rachael Kimberley said: "Pronounced correctly Mass ham, but people call it Mashum, yeah let's mashum spids!" Photo Sales

4. Knaresborough Steph Holder said: "Knaresborough - my aunt had an American tourist asking how to get to Canary’s burrow!" Photo Sales