Missing girl Scarborough: Police issue urgent appeal to help find missing eight-year-old Gracie
Named only as Gracie by North Yorkshire Police, she was last seen by her family at home at 10.30am this morning (Apr 6).
She was reported missing 30 minutes later and extensive investigations are being carried out by police as they try to track her down.
A statement by the force said: “Gracie is described as white, eight years old, mousy brown hair in a French plait, rosy cheeks, 4ft 11in tall with a stocky build.
“She was last seen wearing a navy-blue body warmer with shiny dots, a long white t-shirt, pink jogging bottoms, and purple trainers.
“If you see a young girl matching Gracie’s description or photograph, please call 999 immediately so we can quickly confirm her safety.”
Anyone with any other information which may help find her is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 12250060663.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.