Police have issued an urgent appeal to find an eight-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Named only as Gracie by North Yorkshire Police, she was last seen by her family at home at 10.30am this morning (Apr 6).

She was reported missing 30 minutes later and extensive investigations are being carried out by police as they try to track her down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement by the force said: “Gracie is described as white, eight years old, mousy brown hair in a French plait, rosy cheeks, 4ft 11in tall with a stocky build.

“She was last seen wearing a navy-blue body warmer with shiny dots, a long white t-shirt, pink jogging bottoms, and purple trainers.

Gracie has been missing since this morning | NYP

“If you see a young girl matching Gracie’s description or photograph, please call 999 immediately so we can quickly confirm her safety.”