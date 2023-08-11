An urgent search has been launched to find three missing teenagers last seen in a shopping centre nearly 24 hours ago.

Leah, Grace and Olivia were last seen in the Trinity Centre in Leeds at 5pm on Thursday August 10.

They have links to Pontefract, York, Selby and Boroughbridge., police said.

Leah is 13-years-old, she was last seen wearing dark grey joggers a pink top and black trainers with a pink Nike tick.

Grace is 16-years-old, she was last seen wearing black running shorts, a black Levis top and cream grey fabric trainers. Grace also had a black shoulder bag.

Olivia is 13-years-old, she was wearing black cargo trousers, a black hoodie with a distinctive large red sequined target on the front of it. She is described as slim build and approximately 5ft 7" with dark hair.

Officers are very concerned for the welfare of the teenage girls and are urging anyone who sees them or knows where they are to get in touch.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us on 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting

“Please quote reference numbers:

“12230150141 for Leah

“12230150145 for Grace