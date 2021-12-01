Moonstone necklace sells for £1100 at Ripon auction amid craze for Bridgerton and Downton Abbey jewels

An antique necklace containing moonstones has sold at auction for £1,100 - over double its estimate.

By Victoria Finan
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 5:32 am

The necklace, which features 21 graduated round cabochon moonstones in claw settings, threaded to a woven link chain, was sold at Elstob and Elstob in Ripon.

It was originally valued at £400 to £600, but auctioneers said demand for the 19th century piece was a reflection of the popularity of semi-precious stones.

Melanie Saleem, jewellery specialist at the auction house, said hit shows Bridgerton and Downton Abbey have contributed to vintage jewellery’s popularity.

"There is a growing trend away from ‘fast fashion’ and mass-produced pieces and a clear move towards completely unique items with provenance and a story.

“These factors, teamed with the recent phenomenon of Bridgerton, the enduring appeal of Downton Abbey and our passion for social history, make antique jewellery a more popular gift choice than ever before."

Ripon