More than 100 properties have been affected by a six hour power cut in West Yorkshire.

Homes in the WF1 and WF10 postcodes have lost power this morning.

PA Powercut

According to Northern PowerGrid, the power is not due to be restored before 2pm.

The power cut was reported shortly before 6am.

In a statement on their livegrid, Northern PowerGrid said: "The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves your area."