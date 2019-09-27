More than 300 attend memorial service for popular Councillor John Blackie

Despite the torrential downpours and high winds that battered the giant white marquee set up at the Wensleydale Creamery, there could be no question that the warmth and personality of John Blackie shone through.

It was perhaps fitting that the storm which swept through the Upper Dales and into Yorkshire’s highest market town came on the day of the veteran councillor’s memorial service.

John Blackie with his partner, Jill McMullon.

As Coun Blackie, controversial and outspoken throughout his life in his adopted home of the Yorkshire Dales, was always a force of nature himself.

More than 300 people attended yesterday’s service in Hawes, and throughout more than two hours heard tributes to the unswerving work ethic of Coun Blackie.

A little over two months after he lost his 12-year battle with cancer on July 13 at the age of 70, family, friends and colleagues praised his work in the Upper Dales.

The eldest of his three children, Caroline Jenkins, gave an emotional recollection of her father’s zest for life, even in the face of the disease he was fighting.

The memorial service

Mrs Jenkins, 41, who lives in Manchester, said: “He never moaned, he simply just cracked on with it.

“His was a true fighting spirit, and I am sure he is doing the same up there as he was down here.”

The service heard of the dedicated family man with a passion for the outdoors and music, from Dusty Springfield and Bob Dylan to Take That.

But it was his political career that captured so many imaginations after he moved to the Dales from his hometown of Hemel Hempstead in April 1985.

John Blackie

A member of North Yorkshire County Council, Richmondshire District Council and the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, he fought to preserve a succession of facilities.

From establishing a community-run petrol station in Hawes that famously offered fuel prices cheaper than Tesco, to establishing the Little White Bus at a time when rural public transport was being decimated amid austerity, his commitment was inspiring.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen, a mother-of-nine, paid tribute to his fight to protect maternity services.

Coun Linda Curran, of Richmondshire District Council, spoke of the “enigma” of Coun Blackie, as he could be both “charming and challenging”.

Elaine Williams, a senior county council press officer, told of how he was a “journalist’s dream” with an ability to innately understand a story’s angle and provide the perfect soundbite.

And Dr James John Dunbar, Coun Blackie’s physician, tearfully recalled his fight to save the Friarage Hospital’s accident and emergency department in Northallerton, and his decision to spend his last hours in hospital.

He said: “John decided to stay with us, which meant so much as he was part of our family as well.”

The partner of Coun John Blackie spoke of her hope that his legacy in the Upper Dales will never be forgotten.

Jill McMullon told of her pride at the tributes paid to her partner of 15 years at yesterday’s memorial service in Hawes.

Ms McMullon, who has succeeded Coun Blackie as the chair of Hawes and High Abbotside Parish Council, said: “John would have been so humbled to hear what everyone was saying about him, but he did inspire so many people.

“We know what his legacy is, and we have the formula for it. Whether we can follow it is another matter, because he really is irreplaceable.”